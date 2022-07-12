Cobb (3-4) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Cobb met the minimum standards for a quality start, but this wasn't a very impressive outing. All three runs against him came in the third inning, With 12 runs (eight earned) allowed across 25.1 innings since he returned from a neck injury, Cobb's doing a middling job lately. That's on par with his season numbers -- he owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 63:20 K:BB through 63 innings in 13 starts overall. The right-hander is on track for a tough home start versus the Brewers this weekend.