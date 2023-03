Cobb was hit in the leg by a line drive in his start Saturday against the Dodgers, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cobb struck out five while allowing one run on two hits and no walks in three innings of work before his day was ended by a Miguel Vargas liner. He stayed down in pain initially, but the fact that he was able to walk off the field means he might not miss much (if any) time.