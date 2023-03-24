Cobb (knee) might not be on the active roster on Opening Day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb took a comebacker off his knee March 11, though he didn't seem to be hindered by the injury after he threw five frames five days later. However, the issue has kept him off the mound since and manager Gabe Kapler remarked that Cobb's status for the start of the regular season is "iffy." Injuries have played a major role in Cobb's career, though he did manage to record 149.2 frames in 2022 while maintaining a 3.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with the Giants.