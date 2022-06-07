Cobb (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 4, with a neck strain.

The veteran right-hander was scratched from Friday's start with back tightness only for the injury to be clarified as a left hamstring issue, and he's now on the shelf with a neck strain. Cobb will be eligible to return June 19 in Pittsburgh and could be activated at that point, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Sammy Long was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move, though it's unclear who will fill Cobb's spot in the starting rotation.