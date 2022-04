Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Cobb exited his start during Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill after 4.1 innings and will now spend some time on the shelf. It's unclear exactly how much time the 34-year-old will miss, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list April 30.