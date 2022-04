Cobb (groin) needs at least one more bullpen session before returning from the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday but was only throwing at 70 percent intensity. Whie the session seemingly went well, he'll need to throw at full capacity before the Giants are comfortable activating him. He's eligible to return Saturday, but it looks as though he may need at least a few extra days.