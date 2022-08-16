Cobb (4-6) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Cobb breezed through five scoreless innings without giving up an extra-base hit. He was tagged for a solo homer by Christian Walker in the sixth but finished the frame without allowing any additional damage. Cobb began the campaign with three wins over his first six starts but then went 12 straight appearances without a victory before getting off the schneid Monday. Despite the difficulties moving into the win column, Cobb has been pretty effective since returning from a stint on the injured list June 19, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 58:19 K:BB over 61.2 innings.