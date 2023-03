Cobb will start the Giants' second game of the season Saturday versus the Yankees, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cobb has been battling some knee discomfort lately, but he threw four innings in a minor-league game Monday, clearing the way for him to take his first turn of the regular season. Given the difficult matchup and probably a relatively limited workload for Cobb, fantasy managers might want to consider benching him this weekend.