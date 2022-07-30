Cobb (3-5) allowed a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out 11 in six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Cubs.

Cobb allowed a solo home run to Patrick Wisdom in the fifth inning, which accounted for the only run in the game before the ninth. The Cubs added three more in the final frame, and the Giants' comeback effort fell short. Cobb recorded quality starts in four of his six outings in July, allowing 13 runs (11 earned) across 36 innings. He's gone 10 starts without a win despite pitching well. For the season, he owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 85:23 K:BB through 82 innings in 16 appearances. The right-hander is lined up for a tough home start versus the Dodgers next week.