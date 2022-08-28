Cobb allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.

Cobb needed 99 pitches (64 strikes) to complete five frames, but it was an otherwise effective start. He was in line for the win until the Twins got a pair of run-scoring, two-out hits in the bottom of the ninth off closer Camilo Doval. Cobb hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six starts, but he has just one win in that span. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 115:33 K:BB through 111 innings across 21 starts. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Phillies next week.