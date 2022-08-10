Cobb allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Cobb gave up Juan Soto's first home run as a Padre in the fourth inning. In the sixth, Cobb put three straight batters on base and was charged with two runs in the frame as reliever Yunior Marte let an inherited runner score. This was a setback for Cobb, who had completed at least six innings in five of his last six starts. The right-hander owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 100:28 K:BB across 93.1 innings through 18 outings this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.