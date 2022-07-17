Cobb allowed an unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in 7.1 innings versus the Brewers on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Cobb allowed the Brewers to tie the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. That was the only run he allowed, but he exited after the play, having thrown 99 pitches (64 strikes). This was his longest outing of the season and one of his best performances as well. The right-hander now has a 4.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 70.1 innings. Cobb carries a 3-4 record into the second half of the campaign.