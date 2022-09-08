Cobb did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Cobb surrendered a three-run homer to third baseman Justin Turner with nobody out in the fifth to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. This was only the fourth home run allowed by the 34-year-old in 80.2 innings during his last 14 starts. The righty is drastically better at home with a 2.57 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 70 innings compared to a 5.16 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 52.1 innings away from San Francisco.