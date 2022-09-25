Cobb (6-7) took the loss during Saturday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Cobb permitted just one baserunner through three innings before falling apart in the fourth, surrendering all five runs on six baserunners to fall in line for his first loss since Aug. 3. The 34-year-old has now logged two poor sports, two excellent ones and one mediocre turn through five September starts with the numbers culminating to a 3.14 ERA across 28.2 innings. Cobb carries a 3.67 ERA and 1.27 WHIP into a rematch with Arizona next weekend.