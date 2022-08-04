Cobb (3-6) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Cobb notched his fifth quality start over his past six games, but he hasn't earned a single victory over that stretch. In fact, the right-hander has picked up three losses despite posting a solid 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across the six games, and he hasn't earned a win since mid-May. Cobb nonetheless has been productive of late in fantasy leagues -- especially those that don't count wins -- as he's racked up 25 strikeouts over his past 18 innings.