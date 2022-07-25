Cobb allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a no-decision during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Cobb allowed the first three batters to reach, but he was able to limit the damage to one run in the first inning. The Dodgers got to him for three more runs in the third, but Darin Ruf's two-run home run got Cobb off the hook in the fifth. The right-hander had completed at least six innings in three straight starts before the All-Star break, so this was a small step back. He now has a 4.26 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:22 K:BB through 76 innings in 15 starts overall. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs next week.