Cobb (groin) will throw off a mound Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cobb resumed playing catch Friday, and he'll be able to resume mound work less than a week after he landed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 groin strain. He's eligible to return to game action as early as April 30, and he's made encouraging progress in his recovery so far. However, a better idea of the right-hander's status will likely be revealed based on how he feels following Monday's throwing session.