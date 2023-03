Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced Tuesday that Cobb (knee) will start the second game of the regular season, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Clearly that knee contusion that Cobb suffered Saturday in a Cactus League start against the Dodgers is not going to be a lingering issue. The veteran right-hander pitched to a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 151:43 K:BB over 149.2 innings (28 starts) for San Francisco last season.