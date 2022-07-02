Cobb allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three in five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Friday.

Cobb matched White Sox starter Lance Lynn for five frames, which was the former's longest start since returning from a neck strain. Per Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News, Cobb was removed after five innings to help ease him back in action -- the right-hander had tossed just 67 pitches (42 strikes) before exiting, but it doesn't sound like a setback was involved. He has a 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB in 51 innings across 11 starts overall. Cobb will continue working on stretching out ahead of next week's projected road start in Arizona.