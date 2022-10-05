Cobb (7-8) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Cobb kept San Diego in check aside form one run on two hits in the third inning and departed with the game at a manageable 1-0 deficit, however, the bullpen surrendered four runs in the sixth to cement his second loss in three starts. The 34-year-old induced an impressive 16 swinging strikes on just 73 pitches to post his 11th start with at least seven strikeouts -- easily surpassing his previous career-high of seven such starts set in 2013. He finishes the season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 149.2 innings across 28 starts.