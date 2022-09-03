Cobb (5-6) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings in a 13-1 victory over Philadelphia. He struck out seven.

The Giants got to Kyle Gibson early and Cobb cruised from there en route to his fifth win. Cobb now sits with a 2.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in eight starts since the All-Star break (47.2 innings), and the underlying numbers suggest there may be even more improvement coming to his ERA. Cobb's 2.85 FIP this season would rank seventh in all of baseball if he had enough innings to qualify.