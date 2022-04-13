Cobb (1-0) got the win in Tuesday's 13-2 victory over the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Making his San Francisco debut, Cobb and his new team dominated early as he was staked to a 10-1 lead while recording five of his six outs via strikeout after two innings. Due to the blowout, the 34-year-old was afforded the luxury of going the minimum five innings and tossing an easy 83 pitches. He's set to face the Mets in New York on Monday for an encore.