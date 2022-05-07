Cobb didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Making his second start since returning from the IL, Cobb retired the first 10 Cardinals but slowed down from there with the outing ending in a two-run Harrison Bader home run. Manager Gabe Kapler opted to pull Cobb after the fifth despite a reasonable 74 pitches, meaning the 34-year-old has now failed to surpass five innings in each of his four starts. He'll carry a 4.80 ERA and 1.53 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated to come Wednesday against Colorado.