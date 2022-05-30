Cobb allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in six innings during Sunday's win over the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cobb allowed 13 runs on 20 hits in 11.1 innings over his last two starts, but he righted the ship against the Reds' lackluster offense Sunday. However, the right-hander was forced to settle for the no-decision since the Giants failed to record a hit until the top of the seventh inning. Following Cobb's quality start, he has a 5.73 ERA, 47:12 K:BB and 1.49 WHIP in 37.2 innings over his first eight starts of the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Miami on Friday.