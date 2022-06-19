Cobb allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

The only damage against Cobb came via the long ball; he coughed up solo home runs to Hoy Park and Jack Suwinski in the third and fourth innings, respectively. It was his first start since May 29 after a stint on the injured list and he threw 37 of 60 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old is now sporting a 5.62 ERA with a 49:13 K:BB through nine starts. Cobb is expected to face the Reds at home next week where he'll likely work deeper into the game.