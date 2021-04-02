Dickerson hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Dickerson pinch hit for Austin Slater in the ninth inning. The move worked, as Dickerson's homer tied the game at 7-7, forcing an extra inning. The 30-year-old outfielder hit 10 homers and slashed .298/.371/.576 in 52 games last season as a near-everyday presence in the Giants' lineup. He figures to work the strong side of a platoon in left field, while Slater will often start against southpaws.