Dickerson hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Monday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.
The outfielder got San Francisco on the board with his eighth-inning blast off St. Louis reliever Giovanny Gallegos. The lefty-hitting Dickerson remains in a strong-side platoon role in left field, with Darin Ruf and Austin Slater most likely to draw in against southpaws, although Thairo Estrada got the start Monday. Dickerson is slashing .233/.303/.421 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base through 175 plate appearances.