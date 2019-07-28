Dickerson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Diego, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Dickerson finds himself back on the bench Sunday with the Friars sending a left-hander to the mound in Adrian Morejon. The 29-year-old has a 1.207 OPS with eight extra-base hits in 12 games since the All-Star break. Austin Slater starts in right field for the Giants, shifting Mike Yastrzemski to left.