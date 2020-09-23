Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old had X-rays on his right elbow come back negative after being hit by a pitch Monday, but he'll remain on the bench with southpaw Kyle Freeland pitching for Colorado. According to Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area, Dickerson checked out fine despite the bruise and is available off the bench Tuesday. Darin Ruf will bat cleanup and start in left field for the Giants.