Giants' Alex Dickerson: Out vs. southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson is not starting Wednesday against the Angels, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson will head to the bench with lefty Patrick Sandoval starting for the opposition. Darin Ruf is starting in left field and hitting seventh in his place Wednesday.
