Dickerson went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins on Sunday.

Dickerson has been struggling for most of the campaign and entered this game with only one hit in his previous 12 at-bats, but he was the Giants' hero Sunday after plating the game's lone run with an RBI single that scored Tommy La Stella. The veteran outfielder only has six hits this season, however, and his struggles make him a low-end fantasy asset at this point.