Dickerson (oblique) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dickerson was unavailable Thursday and later told Kerry Crowley of the Mercury News, "It hasn't felt right since I came back (from the injured list)." While Dickerson seems to think he could return during next week's homestand, the Giants are reportedly unsure when Dickerson will be able to play again. Austin Slater is making his second straight start in the outfield after Jaylin Davis made back-to-back starts earlier in the week.