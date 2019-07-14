Dickerson (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dickerson was removed from Friday's game with back tightness and will be out of the lineup for a second straight contest. The 29-year-old has battled significant back issues in the past, but manager Bruce Bochy believes the issue is minor and that he'll rejoin the starting nine Monday.

