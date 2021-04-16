site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Dickerson will sit against lefty Daniel Castano and the Marlins on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson's platoon role couldn't be more clear. He's started against every righty the Giants have faced while sitting against every lefty. Darin Ruf will serve as the left fielder Friday.
