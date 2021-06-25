Dickerson is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Athletics, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson will retreat to the bench for the third time since being activated from the injured list earlier this. He figures to be a strong candidate to start in left field Saturday against right-hander Frankie Montas, however.
More News
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Three hits in win•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sits against lefty starter•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Activated from injured list•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Starting rehab Saturday•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Not returning Saturday•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Could require rehab stint•