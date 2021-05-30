Dickerson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson finds himself on the bench for the second straight game with another left-hander in Clayton Kershaw starting for Los Angeles. Austin Slater will work in left field Sunday for San Francisco.
