Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sitting in season finale
Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson will conclude the season with back-to-back absences from the lineup while the Dodgers roll out another left-handed starting pitcher (Rich Hill). After losing much of the past two seasons to injury, Dickerson proved he still had something left in the tank while he was up with the big club in 2019, slashing .279/.335/.494 (115 wRC+) across 188 plate appearances. The 29-year-old's solid offensive showing could put him in position to open 2020 in a large-side platoon role in the corner outfield.
