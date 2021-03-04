Wood adjusted his posture in his delivery during the offseason, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wood said Thursday that he likes the way his slider looks following his offseason adjustment, as he's able to get better depth on the pitch. He's also working on a new changeup grip that he called a "work in progress." The veteran lefty started Thursday's spring game against the White Sox, tossing tossed one clean inning while striking out one batter. Wood is competing for a back-end rotation spot with the Giants during spring training after signing a one-year deal with the team in January. He made nine appearances (two starts) for the Dodgers last season, posting a 6.39 ERA and 15:6 K:BB over 12.2 innings.