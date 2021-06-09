Wood allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Wood limited the Rangers for much of his start, but he fell apart in the sixth inning to spoil the effort. He began the frame by walking two of the first three batters he faced and was pulled after surrendering a double to bring one runner home. The two inherited runners were also allowed to score. As a result, Wood has now allowed 15 earned runs across his last 15 innings in the span of three starts, inflating his ERA to 3.79 for the season.