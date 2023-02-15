Wood (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wood closed the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement, but his ability to get back on the mound during the first week of spring training suggests that he's returned to full health. The next injury never seems to be far behind Wood, but when he's been able to enjoy a run of sustained health in the past, the veteran lefty has shown the ability to deliver fantasy-friendly numbers. While that wasn't the case in 2022 -- he finished with a career-worst 5.10 ERA in 130.2 innings -- most other underlying metrics (3.29 xFIP, 3.45 SIERA, 18.2 K-BB%) suggested that Wood pitched far better than his ERA indicated. Assuming he escapes spring training unscathed, Wood should have a spot in the San Francisco rotation and may make for an attractive late-round target in deep-league drafts or an appealing early-season streaming option in shallower formats.