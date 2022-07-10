Wood (hamstring) is listed as the Giants' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game in San Diego.
Wood experienced cramping in his left hamstring during his most recent outing Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, but he was apparently able to complete a between-starts bullpen session without issue to keep himself on track for the two-start week. The southpaw has had mixed results over his six starts since the beginning of June, tossing two quality starts in that stretch but posting a 7.41 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across his last four appearances.