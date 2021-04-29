Wood (3-0) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine.

It says a lot that the two runs Wood gave up Wednesday were the most he has yielded in a game this season. Given that fact, it's not surprising that the southpaw has earned a win in each of his three starts. His nine strikeouts against the Rockies marked a season high, and he now owns an impressive 20:3 K:BB across 18 innings. Wood will carry a 1.50 ERA and 0.67 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday in a rematch versus the Rockies, this time in Colorado.