Wood (2-0) pitched seven strong innings en route to his second win of the year while allowing one run on one hit and a walk to go along with seven strikeouts against the Marlins on Friday.

Remarkably, Wood's only hit and run allowed was to lead off the game, as Jazz Chisholm took the left-hander deep to right on the third pitch of the game to give the Marlins an early 1-0 lead. The 30-year-old was nearly perfect moving forward with a fourth-inning walk being his only other blunder on the evening. Wood now owns a 0.75 ERA and an 11:1 K:BB through his first 12 innings of the season and will look to continue his hot start at home against the Rockies on Wednesday.