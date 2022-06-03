Wood (3-5) picked up the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings of a 3-0 defeat Thursday in Miami.

Wood allowed a run-scoring single in the second and then retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced. He was removed with one out in the sixth following a single by Jorge Soler, who would later score. Opposing batters are 14-for-29 against Wood the third time through the lineup and, as a result, the lefty is averaging less than five innings per start. His next opportunity will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.