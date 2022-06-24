Wood (5-6) allowed six earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Thursday against Atlanta.

Wood got through the first inning having allowed only a solo home run. However, he was completely unable to locate his pitches in the second inning, walking two and hitting another batter with a pitch. Wood wasn't hit all that hard in the frame, as he allowed only three singles -- two of which didn't leave the infield. Even so, it was a disastrous outing for Wood and marked the third time this season he's allowed five or more earned runs in an outing. Overall, he owns a 5.05 ERA with 65:20 K:BB across 67.2 frames on the season.