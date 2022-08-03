Wood (7-9) took the loss during Tuesday's 9-5 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Wood bookended his outing with clean frames, but the middle was messy -- four runs on five baserunners in the second and additional runs in each of the next two innings. The rough start to August comes on the heels of a superb July that featured a 1.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27.1 innings across five turns, and the 31-year-old struck out at least six batters for the fourth time in five starts. Wood carries a 4.42 ERA and 1.25 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Monday against the Padres.