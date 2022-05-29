Wood (3-4) took the loss Saturday versus the Reds. He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Three of the five baserunners Wood allowed came in the first inning. Kyle Farmer took him deep to give the Reds an early lead, and the Giants' offense wasn't able to get Wood off the hook. The southpaw had a rough May, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) in 23.2 innings across five starts. He's at a 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB across 43 innings overall in his nine starts this year. He'll look to get things back on track with a road start in Miami next week.