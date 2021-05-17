Wood (5-0) allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Sunday.

Wood's dominant start to the season continued Sunday as he picked up his fifth win in his first six starts. He allowed baserunners in each of his six innings but was able to limit Pittsburgh's run production. The left-hander has posted a 1.75 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 36 innings across his first six starts of the year. Wood tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Dodgers on Friday.