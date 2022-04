Wood (1-0) allowed four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Cleveland.

Wood never found himself in much danger Sunday; only two Guardians reached scoring position and he gave up just one extra-base hit. He tossed 59 of 87 pitches for strikes and forced eight whiffs. The 31-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 1.93 ERA through 9.1 innings. Wood is expected to take the mound in Washington next week.