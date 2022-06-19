Wood (5-5) gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to earn the win in a 7-5 victory over the Pirates on Saturday.

The veteran left-hander was coming off two quality starts in a row, but his momentum was foiled by the Pirates. The major damage came in the bottom of the third when Diego Castillo took Wood deep for a three-run shot. Despite not pitching particularly well in what looked on paper like a favorable matchup, the Giants were able to take advantage of Pirates bullpen and give Wood the run support he needed for the win. Wood will carry a pedestrian 4.32 ERA into his next expected start at Atlanta on Thursday.